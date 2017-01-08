Weather causes churches to cancel or delay service

EAST TENNESSEE - Dozens of churches canceled service on Sunday morning due to cold weather and icy roads.

Those that were able held delayed services later in the morning or afternoon in hopes that conditions would improve.

Wade Bibb, pastor of Central Baptist Church of Bearden, said holding a blended afternoon service was a matter of protecting members of the church.

"Our primary concern, of course, is people's safety. Especially, our elderly members who are so faithful in attending," Bibb said.

"We don't want them to come unless they feel safe getting out and coming, but we wanted to have this great opportunity to celebrate the new year and begin the right way."

One of the Church's members, Bill McConnell, said working around the weather is part of a tradition.

"We've always had a tradition here that, no matter what the weather, we have a service. We are told to worship and if we're told to worship, we're going to be here," NcConnell said.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays.