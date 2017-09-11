Weather prompts TN Valley Fair ride closures

Weather is prompting the Tennessee Valley Fair on Monday night to temporarily shut down all rides.

The shutdown will remain in place until further notice as a safety precaution, according to fair marketing officials.

The fair in Chilhowee Park just opened last week. It features rides, booths, food and fireworks at the end of every night. It runs for two weeks in September.

Also, according to officials, grounds show acts and the Pepsi Tent are cancelled until further notice.

The Matthew West concert is still scheduled as planned, and Demo Derby is still scheduled as planned, according to officials.

The Jacob and Kerr buildings remain open, and the livestock barns are still open.

The remnants from Hurricane Irma are now crossing a wide swath of the South, including Tennessee, packing occasionally high winds and rain.

