Weather spotter follows storm's path to help National Weather Service

Before heading outside, Josh Marler, a local weather spotter, takes a look at the radar models.

“You need three main ingredients to make severe thunderstorms - that’s lift, moisture and instability, and we have all three in place," Marler said ahead of Tuesday night's storms.

It was the perfect storm, according to Marler, and a perfect day to watch the weather up close.

He decided to drive south down Interstate 75 toward McMinn County when he spotted a cell near Sweetwater.

“You can see we are looking at a rain shaft that’s building as we speak," he said with his radar in his hand.

He suggested the models showed there may be more than just rain - in fact there was ping pong size hail.

As the hail came pouring down, Marler called the National Weather Service to make a report.

“I’ve got a report for you. I’ve got dime maybe nickel sized hail and it’s getting bigger," he said.

MORE: Become a certified weather spotter for NWS and WBIR

The hail storm lasted up to ten minutes then slowly started to clear out.

“Typically when you have a hailstorm you will get this low lying fog like this," he added.

Then his radar showed an even stronger storm to the south near Charleston.

"We might get some massive hail in about 10 minutes right here," he added.

People took shelter and the winds picked up but the storm never hit hard.

MORE: NWS searching for weather enthusiasts to become spotters

Several reports of downed trees, minor flooding and hail surfaced at the National Weather Service Center in Morristown.

The NWS offers free weather spotter training classes.

© 2017 WBIR.COM