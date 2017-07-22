Weekend wrap-up July 22-23

EAST TENNESSEE - SATURDAY:

Volunteers are welcome for the Big Clinch River Cleanup . Begin the day with an 8 a.m. breakfast at the Museum of Appalachia. Litter cleanup starts right after and lasts until 2 p.m.

Market Square Farmers Market continues. Shop for produce, eggs, baked goods and more. It is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stardust Marina will host "Smokin for a Cause." There will be barbecue, live bands and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit families battling pediatric brain cancer. The event starts at noon.

Head to Knoxville Center Mall for the Summer Concert Series . The music starts at 6 p.m. in the upper deck of Center Court. Admission is free.

The Old City Pup Crawl is raising money for the Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation. Stop by a number of restaurants and bars that will donate portions of proceeds to find homes for animals in Blount County. Lunch starts at Merchants of Beer at noon and the crawl runs through 2:30 a.m.

Head downtown this weekend for Shakespeare on the Square . Cast members will perform the "Complete Works" and "Two Gentlemen of Verona". Bring your own blanket or chair to Market Square and enjoy the show for free. The show starts at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY:

Nourish Knoxville will hold a "Tomato Jam" at the Mill and Mine. There will be a drink-making competition, yard games, live music and more. It lasts from 12 p.m to 3 p.m. Admission price varies.

The Smoky Mountain Blues Society will hold a "Blues Cruise" on the Star of Knoxville. Boarding time is at 3 p.m. The cruise runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.

The Sunday performance of Shakespeare on the Square starts at 7 p.m.

