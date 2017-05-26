Welcome Chris Blue back home Friday night!

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219B -- Pictured: (l-r) Alicia Keys, Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

KNOXVILLE - Voice champion Chris Blue is coming home Friday night--- and his friends and fans are invited to meet him at the airport!

Blue took the top spot in the NBC reality singing competition on Tuesday, and has been busy ever since doing interviews and publicity for the show.

Blue's flight is expected in at 8 p.m. at McGhee Tyson Airport. The public is welcome to come out and meet him, though regular parking fees will be charged to all visitors.

His mentor, Knoxville radio host Hallerin Hilton Hill says Blue is already working on plans for his debut album and he is excited to get to work on it.

Hill also says Blue is also excited to come home to Knoxville! He's been in Los Angeles ever since the live shows started on the Voice.

He and coach Alicia Keys have been very vocal in thanking Knoxville and East Tennessee for all the support.





