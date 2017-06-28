New West Knoxville Chick-fil-A opening July 6

Chick-fil-A announced Friday it's investigating a potential payment card breach. (Photo: Chick-fil-a)

Chick-fil-A's new Kingston Pike location will open for business on July 6.

The new store is a free-standing building at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Morrell Road, near West Town Mall. It replaces the current Chick-fil-A at 7063 Kingston Pike, which is a drive-thru only restaurant.

The last day of business for the drive-thru only restaurant is Wednesday, June 28.

A company spokesperson said the new location is a more than four times larger than the previous building, and offers increased seating and kitchen capacity.

"We look forward to serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service in our newly designed free-standing restaurant," the spokesperson said.

