Bearden building fire shuts down Kingston Pike on Thursday

Large flames and smoke were coming from the building on Kingston Pike near Homberg Drive on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Submitted)

KNOXVILLE - A large fire broke out at a building under construction and has shut down Kingston Pike in Bearden on Thursday.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson D.J. Corcoran said the Southeast Bank building under construction at Kingston Pike near Homberg Drive caught fire on Thursday.

There are no reported injuries and it took firefighters about 10 minutes to control the flames, according to Corcoran.

Crews contained the fire to one building.

About 12 people work at the bank, according to Corcoran.

Corcoran said there were small explosions. Authorities said the small explosions could have been caused by propane tanks or windows popping. The fire threw some of the building's roof material across the street.

Arson investigators are on the scene Thursday afternoon to try to determine the cause of the fire.

