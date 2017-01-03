KPD: Bicyclist killed in West Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist early Wednesday morning.
KPD said authorities declared the cyclist dead on the scene at Papermill Drive near Kingston Pike around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Identification of the bicyclist is pending notification of next of kin.
KPD’s Traffic Services Unit is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Knoxville police received a phone call of a report of a vehicle versus bicycle accident.
Editor’s Note: Refresh this story for the latest updates.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs