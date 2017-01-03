KPD: Bicyclist killed in West Knoxville crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist early Wednesday morning.

KPD said authorities declared the cyclist dead on the scene at Papermill Drive near Kingston Pike around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Identification of the bicyclist is pending notification of next of kin.

KPD’s Traffic Services Unit is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Knoxville police received a phone call of a report of a vehicle versus bicycle accident.

