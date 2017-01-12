KPD: Middlebrook Pike reopens after Thursday morning crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Middlebrook Pike at Bennett Place has reopened Thursday after a two-vehicle crash earlier in the morning.

Authorities took the driver of a black Jeep Wrangler to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a serious head injury, according to a spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck struck the rear of the Wrangler and its driver around 3:35 a.m. Thursday.

Before the crash, the Wrangler stalled in the roadway, and the driver exited the vehicle to try to conduct repairs.

KPD said the driver of the Dakota has injuries to his face, but he was released.

