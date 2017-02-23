West Knoxville residents voice concerns over behavioral health center location

West Knoxville residents voiced their concerns about the planned location for the county's Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center during a public meeting at Cumberland Baptist Church Thursday night.

The facility would provide treatment for non-violent offenders in Knox County dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues.

City and county leaders and the Helen Ross McNabb Center held the public forum Thursday to provide more information about the new center, including the planned location at 3343 Dewine Rd., off Western Avenue.

"These are folks who are non-violent, they have a mental illness or a substance abuse problem. We believe treatment is a better alternative than incarceration," said Jerry Vagnier, president and CEO of Helen Ross McNabb.

Some of the residents at the meeting said they're concerned about the center being located in a residential area.

Jerry Baker, who lives nearby, started a petition to oppose the location.

"We do care about them and we want them to be taken care of. We're not saying don't build the facility. We're just saying don't build it here in our community," he said.

Another meeting is planned for next Thursday, March 2, at Cumberland Baptist Church.

The Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission will consider a use on review for the center during its March 9 meeting.

