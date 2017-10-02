West Tennessee man killed in mass shooting at Las Vegas concert

Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Facebook) (Photo: NBC)

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A West Tennessee man was killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, according to the NBC affiliate in Nashville.

Sonny Melton was reportedly at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife. Melton's brother-in-law confirmed his death to WSMV.

According to his Facebook page, Melton is from Big Sandy, Tennessee. He was a registered nurse who worked in the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center.

"He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," Melton's wife Heather said. "I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."





A gunman opened fire from a hotel room above a packed, outdoor concert in Las Vegas Sunday night. At least 50 were killed and 400 more injured.

The panicked crowd scrambled for cover or simply ducked to avoid the onslaught from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, was found dead by officers who stormed his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

