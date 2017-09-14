West Town Mall to undergo renovations

West Town Mall (Photo: WBIR)

The West Town Mall is set to get some major renovations.

Simon Malls announced Thursday that the mall will be getting a new "dining pavilion" to replace the existing food court.

That will include new floors, new seating, and LED lighting. It will feature a Chick Fil A, Chipotle, and Charley's Philly Steaks.

All four mall entrances will also get a facelift. Interior hallways will also get new flooring, lighting, and color palettes.

It's expected to be completed by spring of next year.

