West Town Mall to undergo renovations

The West Town Mall is set to get some major renovations.
Simon Malls announced Thursday that the mall will be getting a new "dining pavilion" to replace the existing food court.
That will include new floors, new seating, and LED lighting. It will feature a Chick Fil A, Chipotle, and Charley's Philly Steaks.
All four mall entrances will also get a facelift. Interior hallways will also get new flooring, lighting, and color palettes.
It's expected to be completed by spring of next year.
