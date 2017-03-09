'Constance's Law' would honor Gatlinburg wildfire victim

A West Virginia state senator filed a bill Wednesday which would honor Constance Reed, a wife and mother who lost her life alongside her two daughters during the fires in Sevier County.

Senator Sue Cline introduced Senate Bill 546, which would create an emergency text number system in West Virginia for children who are abused. It would be called "Constance's Law."

Michael Reed, who was Constance's husband, shared the good news on Facebook by posting "To God be the glory!!"

He added, "Thank you everyone for your support, prayers, encouragement, donations, hugs, letters and love. Without all of you, this would not be happening. Constance and our girls are looking down on us smiling from ear to ear. I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart."

Michael wants to continue Constance's legacy with "Constance's Bill," a plan that would include a nationwide text line for children to use to reach law enforcement officers day or night.

"If he helps one child, to avoid that, what a miracle that would be," said Grant Reed, Michael Reed's father.

© 2017 WBIR.COM