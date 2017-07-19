Westbound lanes of Kingston Pike at Alcoa Highway blocked after rollover crash

KNOXVILLE - The westbound lanes of Kingston Pike at Alcoa Highway are closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash between a truck and an SUV happened around 3:45 p.m.

Knoxville Police said the driver of the SUV was on the phone and mistakenly turned onto the Alcoa Highway exit ramp. Police said a truck going straight on Kingston Pike then hit the SUV.

Police said one person was taken to UT Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials expected the lanes to reopen around 5 p.m.

