Westbound lanes of Kingston Pike at Alcoa Highway blocked after rollover crash

Police say the driver of an SUV was on the phone and mistakenly turned onto the Alcoa Highway exit ramp.

WBIR 5:11 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The westbound lanes of Kingston Pike at Alcoa Highway are closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash between a truck and an SUV happened around 3:45 p.m. 

Knoxville Police said the driver of the SUV was on the phone and mistakenly turned onto the Alcoa Highway exit ramp. Police said a truck going straight on Kingston Pike then hit the SUV. 

Police said one person was taken to UT Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials expected the lanes to reopen around 5 p.m.

