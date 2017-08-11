WBIR
What happens when the chicken crosses the road? It's tossed behind bars

The hen's brave decision to cross Magnolia Avenue landed her and her feathers behind bars in the back of a KPD patrol car.

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 12:23 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

KNOXVILLE - It's a question people across the world have been asking for years: why did the chicken cross the road? 

Today, we may finally know the answer: to wreak havoc at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.

The fearless feathered female will remain detained with animal control while investigators search for its owner. 

 

 

