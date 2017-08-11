What happens when the chicken crosses the road? It's tossed behind bars

“1 Hen is being detained after wreaking havoc during the morning commute on Magnolia @ Cherry, she has been turned over to Animal Control.” - KPD

KNOXVILLE - It's a question people across the world have been asking for years: why did the chicken cross the road?

Today, we may finally know the answer: to wreak havoc at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.

The hen's brave decision to cross Magnolia Avenue landed her and her feathers behind bars in the back of a KPD patrol car.

KPD detained a hen after it caused a commotion during the morning commute. (Photo: KPD)

The fearless feathered female will remain detained with animal control while investigators search for its owner.

