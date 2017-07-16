Where to find National Ice Cream Day deals

Happy National Ice Cream Day!

Curl de la Creme helped us celebrate by showing us how roll-up ice cream is made.

Plenty of other businesses are offering deals today in honor of the holiday.

McDonalds is giving away free soft serve vanilla ice cream cones today. You'll need to download the McDonalds app to get that freebie. Plus, one customer who takes advantage of the deal between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. will win the "Golden Arches Cone," which entitles them to a free weekly cone for the next 50 years.

Krystal is offering sundaes for only 99 cents today.

Dairy Queen is offering buy one, get one free Blizzards when you sign up for the Blizzard Fan Club, which is their newsletter.

PetSmart is offering free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes to all pets visiting their PetHotel locations.

National Ice Cream Day started in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday in July.

