White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer briefs members of the media during a daily briefing at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Olivier Douliery (Photo credit should read OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Sean Spicer quit his job as White House press secretary Friday after President Trump decided to tap Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, according to news reports.

Spicer objected to the hiring, according to the New York Times and Associated Press.

Rumors began to circulate that the White House was considering making a major staff shakeup in May, in the wake of Trump's abrupt firing of James Comey.

Trump blamed his press team, including Spicer, for failing to arrest the public firestorm that ensued after Trump dismissed the FBI director. Comey had been running the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia during the presidential election – though the press team had been left in the dark about the president's sudden decision to fire Comey.

The strain in Spicer's relationship with the president was perhaps at its most public display when Trump, on his first foreign trip in office, did not invite Spicer to a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in late May. Spicer, a devout Catholic, reportedly thought he would be included in the entourage, but found out at the last minute that he would not join Trump, members of the first family and other administration officials. According to CNN, meeting the pope was "all he wanted."

Even in the earliest days of the Trump administration, Spicer had a rocky rollout as spokesman with an antagonistic first appearance in the White House briefing room.

The day after Trump’s inauguration, Spicer called reporters in on January 21 for an unplanned Saturday briefing to deliver a short and combative statement accusing the news media of "deliberately false reporting" by misrepresenting inaugural crowd sizes and artwork in the Oval Office. The evidence that Spicer cited did not match numbers from official sources, particularly with regard to crowd sizes.

USA Today