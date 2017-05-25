'White Knuckle' organizers push for safety ahead of ATV event

White Knuckle Event (Photo: WBIR)

Thousands of off-road drivers are preparing to touch down this weekend in Scott County for the annual White Knuckle ATV festival.

White Knuckle organizer Greg Love has been preparing for up to 12,000 ATV riders to touch down on Friday and Saturday. As an off-road rider himself, he knows the thrill first hand.

"You forget about everything! You forget about your cell phones, you forget about anything else going on,” he said.

As crews set up the stage for the annual event, there's one thing he's urging riders not to forget: driver safety.

Last year, an ATV crash killed one person and injured another at the event. Tennessee Highway Patrol said both were drinking.

RELATED - State Troopers: Two serious crashes at White Knuckle involved alcohol

Since then, organizers have been in communication with leaders from the Tennessee Department of Safety. For the first time, Love said organizers this year will place signs throughout the park to encourage safe driving and helmet use.

"That's a big push for us that we haven't done in the past,” he said. "We're sending that message out -- not only on the main highway -- but with signage throughout the park."

Love added the event does not sell alcohol, although many attendants do choose to bring their own liquor.

Officials at UT Medical Center say they've already seen several patients for ATV-related crashes this year, even before peak trauma season has begun.



UT Medical is the nearest level 1 trauma center to Scott County. A manager at the trauma center told WBIR 10News the facility had seen a spike in ATV crashes in recent years.



Of the ATV crash victims the trauma center saw in 2016, 177 were adults and 24 were children. That’s more than twice as many adults as in 2015, and four times as many kids.



Officials said so far, 2017 is on track for similar numbers as last year.

"You see a tie, as it starts getting warmer outside the activities definitely pick up,” said trauma surgeon Cartherine McKnight.

Several THP troopers and county deputies will be stationed throughout the park in Huntsville.

© 2017 WBIR.COM