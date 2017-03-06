White Margherita Pizza recipe from Metro Pizza

Metro Pizza's white margherita pizza

White Margherita Pizza

13 oz pizza dough

6 oz ricotta cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

2 oz extra virgin olive oil

pinch of parsley

pinch of black pepper

1 ounce of Romano cheese

1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese

fresh tomato, sliced

fresh basil, separated



Assemble and bake until cook thoroughly



Metro Pizza is located at 1084 Hunters Crossing in Alcoa, Tennessee. Phone: (865) 982-2200, mmmetropizza.com.

