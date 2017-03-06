WBIR
White Margherita Pizza recipe from Metro Pizza

WBIR 5:44 PM. EST March 06, 2017

White Margherita Pizza
 
13 oz pizza dough
6 oz ricotta cheese
1 clove garlic, minced
2 oz extra virgin olive oil
pinch of parsley
pinch of black pepper
1 ounce of Romano cheese
1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese
fresh tomato, sliced
fresh basil, separated

Assemble and bake until cook thoroughly
 
Metro Pizza is located at 1084 Hunters Crossing in Alcoa, Tennessee. Phone: (865) 982-2200, mmmetropizza.com.
 
 

(© 2017 WBIR)


