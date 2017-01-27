Whitley Co. officials searching for man last seen at rest stop

Randall Alan Walker (Photo: Courtesy Whitley Co. Sheriff's Office)

WHITELY COUNTY, KY. - Whitley County authorities are searching for a man who went missing from a rest stop near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line on I-75 earlier this week.

Randall Alan Walker, 54, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the rest stop on I-75 northbound near the state line.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Office said Walker was traveling with family and they were separated at the welcome center. A friend was asleep in their car, and when he woke up, Walker was missing.

Walker was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a black fleece jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots. He left behind medications and his cane in the vehicle. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Walker or knows where he may be is asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff's Office at 606-549-6017, or 911.

This story will be updated with a color photograph as soon as one is available.

