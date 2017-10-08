Why was the sky so pink Sunday? Blame Tropical Depression Nate

WBIR viewers sent in hundreds of pink sky photos Sunday when the sun set. (Photo: WBIR)

The sky Sunday night may have looked like an elaborate gender-reveal for a baby girl but it was actually a boy! His name is Nate.

Tropical Depression Nate brought lots of rain, clouds, and fog to the area so when the sun set, light scattered off the water droplets in the air.

Basically, the sunset was beautiful Sunday night and no one could see it. But, folks on social media definitely saw something... a whole lot of pink!

