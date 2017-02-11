Wiener dogs to slide toward victory on Ice Bears rink

KNOXVILLE - Ice Bears and Wiener dogs will slide during one of the most popular events of the year at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Wiener dogs are off the races Saturday night as nearly 90 of the pups compete for glory during the Ice Bears game.

The event will take place as the Ice Bears take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at 7:30 P.M.

There will be three heats for competition, and one dog will be crowned top dog.

