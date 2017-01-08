Wild Love Bakehouse might be the best bakeshop in the United States

Nestled on North Central Street in North Knoxville, Wild Love Bakehouse is making its way across the country.

Not physically, as it's a Knoxville-based restaurant owned by Meg and Shaun Parrish, but is growing wildly popular through the help of the internet.

A recent post from the Wayfarer on the web blog "Afar" suggests Wild Love Bakehouse is one of the best in the United States.

Did we say 'one of the best?' It outright said it's "the best little bakeshop in the U.S.A."

"We've seen quite a few more people come in saying they saw the article," owner Meg Parrish said.

"Overall, there's a lot of people that we reach through social media and haven't heard of us that will stumble across our Instagram page. Maybe their friend came here and tagged us in a photo."

Ashlea Halpern, the author of the Wayfarer post, traveled 22,234 miles to eat at Wild Love.

With nothing but five star ratings on Facebook, it appears Halpern may be on to something...

"It's pretty crazy but very flattering. We're really excited that people are excited about our baked goods and our pastries." Meg Parrish said.

The Parrishs first opened Old City Java, a coffee shop located in Knoxville's Old City. They began baking in the back of the coffee shop, but with limited space, there was only so much they could do. Their next step took them to find a larger space - opening Wild Love Bakehouse in December 2015 .

The menu at Wild Love includes tea, croissants, pies, tarts and plenty of other baked goods.

Wild Love Bakehouse is open seven days a week.

(© 2017 WBIR)