Wildfire smoke-related school closures 'waived' by Education Dept.

As wildfires burned throughout Tennessee this fall, heavy smoke forced school closures for many districts - some lasting several days.

Every year, schools have as many as 13 "stockpile" days they can use for closures due to disruptive and potentially dangerous events, such as severe winter weather, flu outbreak or a broken water main.

Districts including Sevier, Cocke and Blount counties saw multiple days of wildfire-related closures at a number of their schools.

If a district exceeds its number of stockpiled days, students there may have to stay longer in the spring to make up those days.

However, the Tennessee Department of Education has the power to issue waivers in extreme situations and on a case-by-case basis.

Department spokesperson Sara Gast told WBIR 10News on Wednesday the department has decided to grant waivers for wildfire-related closures to the districts that have requested them.

That means those wildfire-related closures will not count toward the district's number of stockpiled days.

By law, students must attend 180 days of school per year. Days are defined by a set number of hours. If a day is missed due to snow, for example, it eats up one of those stockpiled days.

A district stockpiles days by adding a half hour of instructional time daily for the entire school year to accrue up to 13 "stockpiled" days. A district may opt to accrue fewer than 13. This applies to both public and private schools.

Cocke County Director of Schools Manney Moore told 10News their district has requested for their wildfire-related closures to be waived.

Gast, the department of education spokesperson, did not immediately know on Wednesday which other school districts have requested to have their wildfire-related closures waived.

