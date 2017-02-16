Wildfire survivors share insurance concerns
Feb. 16, 2017: More than 2,400 structures were damaged or destroyed in the Sevier County wildfire disaster. Most of those represented somebody's home. Months later, many people are still struggling to get firm answers about the final cost and the money th
WBIR 11:09 PM. EST February 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Park officials save deer from Cades Cove hole
-
Tennis star makes good on Super Bowl bet
-
Alcoa Police investigating couple's deaths
-
Six Tennessee Vols invited to 2017 NFL scouting combine
-
KFD rescues utility worker from light post
-
Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday
-
Driver convicted in Oak Ridge July 4 crash
-
Lawmakers end presser early due to protests
-
Man Accused of Planning Roof-Inspired Attack
-
Cades Cove prescribed burn set for Thursday.
More Stories
-
Wildfire survivors share insurance concerns at state forumFeb 16, 2017, 11:28 p.m.
-
Summit of iconic Chimney Tops trail almost…Feb 16, 2017, 5:46 p.m.
-
Cromwell, 10 others indicted in fake lien investigationFeb 16, 2017, 4:26 p.m.