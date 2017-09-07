Wildfire victim Michael Reed donates personal hygiene kits to hurricane victims

Michael Reed is searching for his wife, Constance, and two daughters after the Gatlinburg fire. (Photo: Custom)

GATLINBURG, TENN. - The Reed Foundation is helping put together personal hygiene kits to be delivered to both Texas and Florida.

Wildfire survivor Michael Reed lost his wife and daughters in the November 2016 Wildfires. He made a donation to the hurricane victims in honor of child sexual abuse survivors, his wife Constance, and two daughters Chloe and Lily.

If you log on to www.ShedTheShame.com before Friday at 5 p.m. and purchase any of their products, all proceeds will go to more kits being made and delivered to those who need it most.

Reed also posted to Facebook last week to open his home to anyone who needed to seek refuge from Hurricane Harvey.

