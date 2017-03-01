Wildfire victims still living in motels

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Thunderstorms Wednesday, high wind advisory
-
Giraffe watch enters day seven
-
Wind advisory in effect, strong storms Wednesday
-
Strong thunderstorms across East Tennessee
-
Lowering home energy costs
-
Worm found in Heritage High School cafeteria food
-
Deputies search for missing Knox County woman
-
Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning'
-
UT hires Athletics Director with ties to Vols
More Stories
-
Tornado watch cancelled, flooding possibleDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
GSMNP closing all roads due to high wind stormMar. 1, 2017, 12:26 p.m.
-
Little Ponderosa Zoo animals safe despite floodingMar. 1, 2017, 2:49 p.m.