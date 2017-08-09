10News reviewing massive wildfire records released from Gatlinburg & Sevier Co.

A still frame from a video Chris Owenby took as he escaped on the night of Nov. 28, 2016. (Photo: Custom)

GATLINBURG - WBIR is reviewing hundreds of 911 and radio calls, emails, and documents from Sevier County and Gatlinburg from the night and days after the wildfires, the result of an open records request.

More than 14,000 people fled the Gatlinburg area on the night of Nov. 28, 2016, as a fire that started inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park days before spread into populated areas. 14 people were killed.

10News also received the autopsy reports on those who died during the fires.

Early 911 and dispatch calls reveal concern as police officers and firefighters worked to track the progress of the fire and the weather conditions in the area. Dispatchers made contact with the National Weather Service to get an update on the forecast, which called for increasing winds as the night progressed.





A still image of dashcam video from a Sevierville police officer's vehicle the night of Nov. 28, 2016, when fire swept through parts of Sevier County. Photo courtesy Sevierville Police Department. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, Custom)

As of 4 p.m., officers reported winds already gusting at about 40 mph, and very low disability in town. The dispatcher also told the meteorologist at the NWS that the fire was already creeping closer to town, and that Tennessee Division of Forestry firefighters were cutting lines around the Park Vista hotel to keep the fire from spreading into residential areas. By 4:15, firefighters were being dispatched to "pretreat" houses in the Turkey Nest area, as the fire edged closer to that neighborhood and the Mynatt Park area.

MORE: State lost wildfire phone calls to Emergency Response Center

Crews in the field also reported some communication difficulty with first responders so spread out.

Dispatchers and emergency crews were very busy throughout the evening. As the winds increased, more calls came in to 911 reporting trees falling into power lines, sparking fires around the area and blocking roads. Getting crews to those fires was difficult because some of the callers were visitors and unfamiliar with the area.

In the early hours, between 5 and 6 p.m., several calls came in to 911 from elderly or disabled residents who wondered if there would be an evacuation and if someone would come get them. Dispatchers told them there was no evacuation at that time and that officers would come to their door if they were in danger.

As the evening progressed, those calls became increasingly more urgent as the fire began to spread. In the 7 p.m. hours, callers reporting they could see widespread fires came more frequently.

Callers saying "the mountain is engulfed" and the fires were spreading quickly. Many seemed to be looking to officials as to what they should do.

With no widespread mandatory evacuation order, dispatchers started advising callers to leave if they could.

"If you feel like your in danger, you need to go," one dispatcher said. "We've got fires burning all over the county."

Another, trying to assure a caller that help was on the way, said "We've got fire departments coming in from every direction. You need to go ahead and leave if your in danger."

By that time, we know from radio calls that Cocke County was sending firefighters from several of their departments to assist, joining the firefighters from across Sevier County.

10News will continue to update this story as we finish examining the documents and other records. Please check back.

© 2017 WBIR.COM