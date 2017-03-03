$5.8 million grant helps put Sevier Co. residents back to work

A $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor is going to help re-employee Sevier County residents who lost their jobs as a result of November's wildfires.
"We knew very quickly we had to come up with a plan help those individuals who were going to be out of work," said Commissioner Burns Phillips with Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development.
Case Managers
Trail Laborers
Maintenance Workers
Property Cleanup Worker
Excavation Crew
Lead Workers
Officials say pay range is expected to be from $9 an hour to $16 an hour. Most jobs will last through the end of 2017.
"One of my biggest concerns is to get our workforce back to work and this is going to be such a help. We really appreciate this grant money," said Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Warner.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and Walters State Community College are hosting a total of four sessions to help unemployed people apply.
Application Schedule: Bring two forms of I.D.
Friday, March 3
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rocky Top Sports Works, Gatlinburg
Monday, March 6
9 a.m.- 2 p.m., American Job Center, Sevierville
Tuesday, March 7
9 a.m.- 2 p.m., American Job Center, Sevierville
Wednesday, March 8
9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Community Center, Newport
Applicants must meet certain criteria to be eligible for employment through the grant:
-
Individuals who lost their jobs directly due to the wildfires, regardless of the county in which they reside, or
-
Sevier County residents who are dislocated workers, meaning they lost their jobs directly or indirectly because of the wildfires, or
-
Sevier County residents who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.
Veterans and their spouses will receive priority.
