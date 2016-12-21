Arrowmont School forward-looking after wildfire damage

Arrowmont School lost two dormitories and a maintenance building in Sevier County wildfires.

GATLINBURG - Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in downtown Gatlinburg is a staple of the community - one that's now recovering after sustaining damage in last month's wildfires.

"This is one of the buildings that fire had crept up all around it, and I really thought this building was gone," Arrowmont Executive Director Bill Day said, pointing to a building known as the Red Barn, which is one of the school's dormitories.

May was on campus the night Nov. 28 that wildfires engulfed Sevier County and captured video as flames consumed three buildings: two dormitories and a maintenance building.

Wildfire hits Arrowmont school in Gatlinburg. Nov. 28, 2016. Photo from Bill May, Arrowmont executive director.

"There's nothing I can do," May said behind the camera as he recorded video that night.

The maintenance building once served as a blacksmith shop but in recent years has served as a storage and maintenance facility.

"It was a fairly basic building, in many ways, but it was, in fact, on the National Historic Register," May said.

Despite the losses, May is looking forward.

"Our losses can be replaced, can be rebuilt - the two dormitories and our maintenance building. But what remains is our legacy, our history, five buildings on the National Historic Register, our studios," he said.

Established in 1912 - before the formation of the national park - as a school for local children, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts now stands as a proud hub of Appalachian culture in the heart of Gatlinburg.

"Arrowmont has been here for 104 years," development director Fran Day said. "Now, we're looking at what the next 104 years is going to look like."

She is grateful the fire spared the vast majority of the campus, including Arrowmont's galleries.

"We have a permanent collection of approximately 1,000 objects that have been made by students, faculty, artists associated with Arrowmont," she said, walking along some of the art hanging in the gallery.

Also on display now - and for several weeks before the fires broke out - a nationally touring exhibit, eerily relevant in the wake of the wildfires.

Fire threatened structures at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. Photo courtesy Bill May

"It's quilts made in response to the effects of climate change," May said.

Two pieces, 'Wildfire' and one called 'Where Will We go?', stand out. They depict flaming trees and animals displaced in a wildfire.

"It is interesting timing, the fact that we have had these tragic fires and the droughts and everything," May said.

School leaders say, despite the fires, they're carrying on with all programming and plans for 2017 -- and beyond.

"We're just looking to see how we can be vital and valued for the next 100 years," May said.

Arrowmont is giving back to its community in the wake of the wildfires. Lunch at its dining hall has been open to the public every day since the school reopened after the disaster.

Arrowmont will host a free community meal 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Christmas Day. All are welcome.