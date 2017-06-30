Wildfire spreads to Gatlinburg (Photo: Bruce McCamish, Contact: 865-934-7044)

Now that state prosecutors have decided they can't pursue an arson case in Sevier County, it's up to federal authorities to determine what if any prosecution options they have in the aftermath of the November fires.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee has been in touch with Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn's office, according to a statement Friday afternoon from spokeswoman Sharry Dedman-Beard.

Related: State charges dropped against teens in park fire

"A review of the evidence in this case will have to take place in order to determine whether it is appropriate to seek approval from the Attorney General to prosecute juvenile offenders in federal court," Dedman-Beard's statement reads.

(Photo: Submitted)

Dana Soehn, National Park Service spokeswoman for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, addressed the issue briefly Friday with 10News.

Soehn said: "The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch will continue to work with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. As the next step, the National Park Service will present the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office."

Soehn added Friday it's an ongoing investigation.

Dunn sought in December to prosecute two juvenile teen boys who he alleged started a fire while at the popular Chimney Tops 2 site in the national park.

State authorities alleged that blaze eventually spread and became the inferno that swept into Gatlinburg and other parts of Sevier County. Weather, however, played a part in the fire's growth.

The boys, whose names have been withheld, were alleged to have started a fire at Chimney Tops 2 on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Park Service monitored the fire and took precautionary steps to contain it. The fire at first consisted of just a few acres in a rocky, remote spot that was tough for firefighters to reach.

By Nov. 27, however, the blaze had grown. A storm with winds of nearly 90 miles an hour moved in Nov. 28, driving the flames into and around Gatlinburg. High winds knocked trees into power lines, touching off untold numerous other fires.

Emergency communications in downtown Gatlinburg were knocked out at least briefly. Thousands fled Gatlinburg the night of Nov. 28 and the early morning of Nov. 29.

Many people became trapped on the hilly roads above and around Gatlinburg.

Wildfire spreads to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge (Photo: Bruce McCamish, Contact: 865-934-7044)

Fourteen people died as a result of the fires. Dozens suffered injuries. More than 2,400 buildings were destroyed or damaged.

© 2017 WBIR.COM