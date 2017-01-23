Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene to battle Cobbly Nob.

KNOXVILLE - It’s been almost two months since the devastating wildfires that destroyed thousands of buildings in Sevier County.

During the night of November 28, thousands of first responders battled flames while trying to keep people safe.

Many of those crews were made up of volunteer firefighters. Now, an East Tennessee non-profit is looking to show its appreciation for their bravery.

The East Tennessee Foundation announced $98,000 in grants will go to 24 different volunteer firefighter organizations that stepped up during the fires. Many of them operate on a small budget, sometimes donation based, and rely on fundraising.

The money will not only show appreciation for the men and women who put their lives at risk, but for one department it’s going to replace important equipment damaged in the fires.

When the flames swept across Cobbly Nob, the Pittman Center Volunteer fire Department were the first on the scene.

"The biggest concern was trying to keep it off from a set of condominiums up there,” said Chief Rosemary Nichols. "80 condominiums in that complex, if it had gotten to those. We believe the Gatlinburg fire and Cobbly Nob fire would have met.”

Two months later, it's still difficult to talk about.

"I don’t want to compare it to going to war but there was some PTSD that went along with this, and some of the guys are still dealing when the tones go off, and people just tighten up,” Chief Nichols said.

Thankfully, none of their crew were hurt—their equipment however did not fare as well. The fire damaged gear and melted a communication tower.

“Without it we had no communication outside of a 2 mile radius,” said the chief. “We had none.”

Replacing the tools is expensive, but with help from the East Tennessee Foundation will be one step closer to getting new equipment.

"When we heard people were going to donate us money to help us along with this it was really exciting,” said Chief Nichols. “This new tower will help our communications, safety of firefighters, public safety all around.”

The grant is made possible by the neighbor to neighbor disaster relief fund. The East Tennessee Foundation created that to accept donations from people looking to help this region during times of disaster.

If you're interested to in donating specifically to the Pittman Center volunteer Fire Department, you can find their gofundme here.

