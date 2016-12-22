Fans visit Charles the Pig at his new home

Fans greet Charles the pig

Well wishers gathered in Sevier County on Thursday to meet a fire survivor...Charles the pig.

Charles has moved into his new pen at his family's business in Gatlinburg. He survived the devastating wildfires by burrowing into the mud at his family's home, which was destroyed by the flames.

Fans and supporters stopped by to visit him on Thursday at Smoky Mountain Shakes and Dawgs.



His owner said he was amazed by the number of people who want to meet Charles.

"I don't know how to explain it but he's a symbol now for Gatlinburg. and a lot of people are coming just to see Charles. It's wonderful that they would come all this way just to see Charles the pig," Robert Holmes said.

The family is selling Charles the pig t-shirts and bumper stickers.