Feds award $5.8M grant to state for fire recovery efforts

Nearly $6 million in federal funds is being given to Tennessee to help recovery efforts from the Nov. 28 Sevier County fire disaster.

The U.S. Department of Labor is providing $5.824 million to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the state department announced Wednesday.

The money will go to "create disaster relief employment for individuals to assist in clean-up and recovery efforts" as a result of the fires Nov. 28 that swept across Gatlinburg and parts of Pigeon Forge and Wears Valley.

It's expected the grant will help about 200 Tennessee workers.

According to the state, $2 million has been released. The rest "will be used as needed to assist in the recovery effort," a statement from state Commissioner Burns Phillips reads.

Fires damaged or destroyed more than 2,400 structures. According to the state, 70 businesses were lost and hundreds of workers suddenly found themselves out of a job.

"My team will work with leaders of the Local Workforce Development Area in Sevier County to identify which local programs will best utilize these funds," the statement from Phillips reads.

Fire damage estimates now exceed $800 million.

