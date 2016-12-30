Fire survivors: Feline victims on the mend

Photo: UT College of Veterinary Medicine

Several cats that suffered critical injuries in last month's Sevier County fire disaster are mending nicely and likely heading home soon.

Among the most seriously injured in the Nov. 28 blazes is Topper, the fire-singed orange tabby that just last week had colorful bandages on each paw. Now he's just got one hind paw under wraps, according to the college.

On Thursday, doctors removed all bandages from the cat known as Blackie. Discharge hopefully will come soon, according to a post from the college.

The fires, which began with an arson Nov. 23 in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, injured countless animals. Fourteen people died and more than 2,400 structures were damaged or destroyed in parts of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Wears Valley area.

Related: Businesses, volunteers helping fire victims

Another cat that suffered serious burns, Thing 2, also is doing well. Her bandages were removed Thursday.

"All paws look good, healing nicely. Her eye looks really good, scars around her ears and face are also healing nicely. She is eating well. Home is in her near future," the college wrote on its Facebook page, noting that the cat has an owner.

Topper, Thing 2 and a cat dubbed Oakley suffered the most serious burns, according to the college. Each got daily hyperbaric oxygen treatments and frequent bandage changes.

But Oakley was in such bad shape that the cat had to be put down last week.

Related: Charles the Pig goes home to family

Photos posted in recent weeks by the college have shown Topper's progress. When he was brought in, his ears, right forehead and nose bore marks from the fire.

According to the hospital, the cat is: "Eating, getting around. Much brighter in the hospital, and LOVES being in a play pen. ...Plans are to stop hyperbaric oxygen treatment and hopefully send him home soon!"

As for the other cats, Blue was discharged from the intensive care unit last week. She was spayed Thursday and has been living with a visiting vet college student.

Kerry and Carl, a hospital favorite, now are living in homes after being adopted. The cat known as Batman last week was discharged to his owner.