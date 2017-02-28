Firefighters recall prayers, flames, wind on night of fire disaster

PIGEON FORGE - It was a wildfire like none other.

In the three months since the Sevier County fire disaster, life has gone on, but the scars left behind are still present not only in the landscape, but also in the hearts of many.

Chief Tony Watson and several other Pigeon Forge firefighters reflected on that day three months ago in an interview with 10News.

"On the way up there I called my wife and I only did this twice in my career, I called and said, 'Pray for us. We're going into harms way,' Watson recalled. " It sort of set the tone for what we thought we were going to face that day."

The flames, the winds, the rush to save lives were top of mind.

"First time I've ever had to have someone spot me to drive forward. Just because of the smoke conditions and we couldn't see to drive forward on a regular road," said Pigeon Forge Fireman Nathan Huskey.

It’s over now, and for the first time this team of Pigeon Forge firefighters sees extensive news coverage that shows the gravity of the situation they were deeply involved in. This group of men was working the Monday - Nov. 28 - that it all began.

"We had so many calls for service so quickly that we were unable to answer, said Lt. Andy Latham. "You're in this job to serve and protect and there came that point where I couldn't answer a call."

It was deeply disturbing for these men, but they went all out to tame the flames in their part of the county.

"I don't think I slept any until we searched all those areas, and that’s a big area," said Chief Watson.

In the middle of the fire fight, the community support meant everything.

"One thing that did my heart good is just how much people cared. I think you see that on that video," said Chief Watson. "My guys and girls, they worked their tail ends off and they could come in here and they could eat a great meal and we didn't want for anything."

"We are used to taking care of people and here we've got the community and that makes me so proud to be here!" said Chief Watson.

While emotions remain raw three months after the fires, life is somewhat back to normal. Chief Watson is now focusing on moving forward. He's using this experience to make his community safer. He's also working hard now to get compensation from FEMA for the the 48 departments that aided in their firefighting efforts.

(© 2017 WBIR)