Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge could get $3-5M for fire recovery

NASHVILLE - Resort owners in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg could see between $3-5 million in added relief if Gov. Bill Haslam approves a bill moving through the General Assembly.

It's not an overtly clear plan to divert some sales tax revenue to "premier type tourist resort" areas — like Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg — but it is one way lawmakers could provide more recovery money to that area.

Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, is sponsoring SB0409, which cleared the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, and reads like a technical change to an obscure area of state code that provides for portions of sales tax revenue collected in areas classified as "premier type tourist resorts."

But the legislation can be amended to include a provision to lift a cap on the revenue able to be diverted, generating more funding for those areas, Overbey said.





"We would want to work that out with the administration and we would need to because of the budgetary impact," Overbey said.

Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano estimates $3-5 million of additional sales tax revenue could go to those areas, but said it's hard to predict.

"Definitely under $10 million," Gerregano said.

The measure is one that has been discussed by a task force that meets weekly to discuss ways to generate relief for the two cities that were ravaged by wildfires late last year. The group has already been lobbying Haslam to kick in money from the $1.1 billion surplus to help the area recover.

Rep. Dale Carr, R-Sevierville, the House sponsor of the companion bill passed Tuesday, said they were hoping for about $25 million from the surplus.

Jake Lowary covers Tennessee politics and state government for the USA Today Network. Reach him at 615-881-7039 or follow him on Twitter @JakeLowary.

Tennessean