Gatlinburg expanding and upgrading alert system following deadly wildfires

A law enforcement officer sits atop the remains of his home after the Sevier County wildfires. (Photo courtesy: Jeremy Cowart)

SEVIER COUNTY - Gatlinburg is getting a new emergency alert system.

More than 14,000 people fled the Gatlinburg area on the night of Nov. 28, 2016, as a fire that started inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park days before spread into populated areas.

Later, we learned the fires killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged 2,500 buildings.

VIDEO: Dashcam video shows officers' view of Sevier County fires

According to Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters, Gatlinburg is getting a phase one alert system and Sevier County is gathering money for a phase two system in the county.

Mayor Waters estimates they’re allotting $220,000 for phase two.

The City of Gatlinburg said it has maintained a flood warning system for the downtown area for many years, but it was only designed specifically for floods. The November firestorm severely damaged that system.

“What we’re trying to do is look at areas where was can improve emergency response” Waters said.

Phase one will install five emergency sirens that can emit an emergency tone followed by a voice message, covering a much larger area of downtown than the flood system provided.

When phase two begins, it will install four new siren locations that will expand the notification system to Ski Mountain and east of Gatlinburg to the Pittman Center boundary.

The system has been designed to have redundant backups in case one system fails, using computer, hardwired and radio-based methods to activate sirens.

A mass notification system will also be improved and implemented to inform people of emergency situations on multiple platforms, including email, social media, desktop alerts, smartphone alerts, text messages, radios and more. The city said the system will integrate with IPAWS to send alerts, and can also provide alerts sent from the National Weather Service.

The city said it's still important for people to sign up for the CodeRED Alert system to enhance notification coverage.

After the action report comes back, Mayor Waters said he believes they will be able to identify more spots they can improve notifications for. Leaders have already been identified some locations on their own.

Mayor Waters said he hopes wildfires like the ones in November never happen again but if they do they want to make sure they've learned any lessons they can from the event.

MORE: Gatlinburg officials call wildfires a fire for the the history books

Since the North part of Chalet Village in Gatlinburg was among the hardest hit in the fires, leaders will focus there first, Waters said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM