Thing 2 and Blackie reunite with their owners after being treated at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for wildfire injuries. (Photo: UTCVM)

KNOXVILLE - All of the pets injured in the Sevier County wildfires and treated at the University of Tennessee Vet School are now headed home.

The last two "fire kitties," Thing 2 and Blackie, went home with their respective families on Tuesday.

After the wildfires the university's small animal hospital treated 19 cats, one dog, and Charles the Pig, according to UTCVM spokesperson Sandra Harbison.

Since last month's devastating wildfires, the hospital has been sharing photos and updates of how the pets have been doing. Those pets treated at UT had suffered some of the worst injuries and burns.

Charles the Pig gained quite a following during his recovery. He burrowed into the mud to escape the flames but had to spend three weeks at the College of Veterinary Medicine to recover from serious burns and smoke inhalation.