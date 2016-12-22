Margaritaville Resort in the Smokies coming to Gatlinburg

(Photo: Donila, Mike)

GATLINBURG - Construction crews are tearing down the Best Western Twin Islands hotel in Gatlinburg to make way for a Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort.

Led by developer and restaurateur Bob McManus, demolition has begun at 539 Parkway where a group of local investors will build Margaritaville Resort in the Smokies.

Details are limited at this point but McManus is expected to release more information Friday afternoon. Developers aim to have the resort operational by spring 2018.

Developers in another ongoing Gatlinburg tourism project pushed a spring 2017 start date back due to the wildfires.

“Because of the fire, we pushed it back a few weeks so. Now, we’re in for June, early summer or late spring," said Bob Bentz, managing partner of the Anakeesta development.

The Anakeesta Village and adventure park will feature shops along the parkway and an aerial lift to an adventure park located on Anakeesta Mountain.

According to Bentz, some fire damage to the property sparked inspiration for a new exhibit to honor the healing community.

“We’re going to preserve some of the fire damage so visitors can have a chance to actually see what occurred a month ago so that will be a good memorial of the fire.”

Cindy Cameron Ogle, Gatlinburg city manager, says the city welcomes the new projects, but is still focused on rebuilding.

"We are still in full recovery mode," she said.