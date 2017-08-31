NPS to release review of Chimney Tops 2 fire today

WBIR reporter Michael Crowe exploring Chimney Tops after the wildfires. (Photo: Custom)

The National Park Service will release an independent review of the Chimney Tops 2 wildfire that killed 14 people after burning 11,401 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and devastating Sevier County in November.

The report is set to be released at 2 p.m. today during a press conference at the GSMNP with park leaders and members of the review team.

According to the NPS, the report will outline the origins and growth of the fire beyond the GSMNP, identifying the factors that contributed to the growth and spread of the fire over the six days before it spread outside the park.

The report will also provide recommendations to the park's fire management planning and response.

According to a press release from the Department of the Interior, the NPS will be working to upgrade the GSMNP's radio communications system through a $2.5 million initiative funded through the Friends of the Smokies partnership.

The measure will also issue portable radios and protective equipment to seven neighboring fire departments. The park said it plans to refocus on vegetation management and remove dead and dying tree as well as participate in a broader review of the Sevier County fires with local, state and other federal officials.

The review was delegated in Feb. 2017 to include a team of seven interagency fire experts to determine the facts leading up the devastation of the Chimney Tops 2 fire., as well as make recommendations to planning and operational management to reduce the chances of another incident happening in the future.

WBIR 10News will continue to update this story. The review report will be located on the "Wildland Fire Lessons Learned" site at https://www.wildfirelessons.net/home

© 2017 WBIR.COM