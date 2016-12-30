Services set for Memphis couple killed in Gatlinburg fire

The Summers family includes Jon and Janet Summers and their three sons — Branson and twins Wesley and Jared. Photo Credit: Family photo

Jon and Janet Summers, the Memphis couple killed in the Gatlinburg wildfire in late November, will be remembered at a celebration of life service Jan. 28 in Nashville, according to a family member's post Friday on a Facebook page set up for the Summers family.

Services are set for 1 p.m. at Woodmont Christian Church, 3601 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville. Dr. Roy Stauffer, who married the couple in Memphis in 1990, will officiate.

The couple, both 61, had joined their three sons in a cabin in the Smoky Mountains to celebrate the 22nd birthday of two of the siblings who were twins. As the fire spread, the family was trapped by debris on a road and became separated after leaving their vehicle. The sons survived and were hospitalized. The parents were identified by state officials Dec. 2.

Donations pour in for Summers brothers

Jon Summers was an architect at brg3s architects in Memphis and Janet Summers ran a small business from home. Friends have recalled both as generous people who supported their sons' ambitions in the music industry.

Two of their sons were pursuing music careers in Nashville, while Jared Summers had recently moved back to Memphis for a job at Catherine and Mary's restaurant. A trust in their name has been set up at youcaring.com and a local bank.

Despite injuries from the fire, the brothers are recovering and celebrated Christmas with friends and family, their uncle Jim Summers said on Facebook.