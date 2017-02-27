Smokies Strong Week: Looking back three months later

Izzy, 4, got reunited with her therapeutic horse named Heaven following massive wildfires in Sevier County. (Photo: WBIR)

This week 10News is looking back on the inspiring stories that came out of the fatal Sevier County wildfires as part of Smokies Strong Week.

Here's an update on a number of different stories 10News has followed:

Heaven the horse

Volunteers built a new gate for the Carrol family and their horse named Heaven. The gate is called “Heaven’s Gate” for the therapy horse.

“She can’t smell the smoke. That’s her only problem,” said Heaven’s owner Alisa Carrol. “She just can’t do that yet. She’s not ready.

“Other than that, she’s just her sassy little self. I mean she’s great.”

The Carrol family has since moved to Jefferson County since the fires.

Heaven is a therapy horse for Izzy Carrol. The 4-year-old girl has a form of non-verbal autism.

Charles the pig

Charles the pig also survived the wildfires despite his family’s home burning down.

Charles was badly burned, but owner Rob Holmes said he’s the happiest pig in Gatlinburg.

“Charles is doing great. He’s out and about now. Anytime it’s warm like today, he’ll run out in the yard, and he’s in great spirit,” Holmes said. “He’s a loving pig. He loves everybody.”

Holmes is in the process of helping write a children’s book about Charles.

Fleet Feet Sports

The Knoxville sporting goods store decided to print and sell Smokies Strong t-shirts.

All proceeds from the shirts go to help Friends of the Smokies.

“As a local business we wanted to support our community because our community supports us,” said Fleet Feet Sports worker Ty Fullbright. “We wanted to give back to those that were in need.”

The t-shirts cost $20.

Dolly Parton’s “My People Fund”

Dolly Parton’s “My People Fund” will distribute another round of payments to wildfire victims on Monday and Tuesday.

Eligible families can pick up their checks at the LeConte Center.

Parton pledged to give $1,000 per month for six months to people who lost their homes.

