VIDEO: Dashcam video shows officers' view of Sevier County fires

A still image of dashcam video from a Sevierville police officer's vehicle the night of Nov. 28, 2016, when fire swept through parts of Sevier County. Photo courtesy Sevierville Police Department. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

Disclaimer: This is raw, unedited dashcam video from the Sevierville Police Department. The video may contain language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Newly released dashcam video gives a first-hand look at what Sevierville Police Department officers and other first responders saw as fire engulfed thousand of acres in Sevier County last November.

More than 14,000 people fled the Gatlinburg area on the night of Nov. 28, 2016, as a fire that started inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park days before spread into populated areas.

Later, we learned the fires killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged 2,500 buildings.

The city of Sevierville released the dashcam footage to 10News on Monday in response to a public records request.

The dashcam video shows officers helping evacuate homes and businesses.

This is just a small part of the video the city released. 10News is still reviewing the rest of the dashcam video and other documents, and will be sharing more of it in the coming days.

