VIDEO: On the front lines of the Sevier County wildfires

A photo taken by a Pigeon Forge firefighter on the front lines of the Sevier County wildfires in November 2016. Courtesy Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

Newly released photos and body camera video are providing new insight into the struggles firefighters faced on the front lines of the Sevier County wildfires in November.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department released the images to WBIR 10News Wednesday as part of a public records request.

Video from a camera worn by a Pigeon Forge firefighter shows them braving heavy smoky to reach fire lines on a heavily wooded hillside. Still photos show the fight against the flames, the command center and the exhaustion fire responders faced over several days.

This release comes after dashcam video from the Sevierville Police Department gave us our first look at the efforts to evacuate residents.

Recordings of 911 calls made the night of the fire disaster have also been released this week, showing dozens of fearful callers seeking guidance on the fires and word of missing relatives.

More than 14,000 people fled the Gatlinburg area on the night of Nov. 28, 2016, as fire spread through parts of Sevier County. In the days after the fires, we learned 14 people had died, 200 had been injured and flames had damaged or destroyed 2,500 buildings.

