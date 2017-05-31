Wildfire victims can get help from Mountain Tough Recovery Team

Front page of MountainTough.org website. (Photo: WBIR)

GATLINBURG - More than six months after the Sevier County wildfires, many victims are still trying to get their lives back on track.

The Mountain Tough Recovery Team , established just weeks after the November fires, is ready to help those people.

Starting June 1, case managers will begin meeting with those folk to determine their needs. To make an appointment, you can to fill out an online application or call the office at (865) 436-8112. The online application is preferred because it helps determine eligibility and makes the process go quicker.

Once an appointment is scheduled, applicants will meet with case managers to go over their needs, determine recovery options and set goals to advance the healing process.

The Mountain Tough Recovery Team is also working with Appalachia Service Project to rebuild homes.

The Gatilnburg office will open on June 1. It will be located at 906 East Parkway, Suite 3, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.



Gatlinburg and Sevier County are paying all administrative fees, allowing 100% of donations to benefit affected families directly.



Anyone who wants to help the Mountain Tough Recovery Team with their efforts should visit www.mountaintough.org for information on how to donate, how to volunteer and much more.

