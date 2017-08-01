Wildlife officials warn of deadly deer disease

Deer (Photo: WBIR)

This is the time of year wildlife officials start seeing signs of a deadly deer disease that's spreading in parts of Kentucky.

Blue tongue virus causes lethargy, weakness, swelling in the head area, and eventually, internal bleeding. Infected deer often go to water to try reduce their body temperature, and often die in the water. Deer can survive, but it's very rare. There is no treatment.

The disease is transmitted by tiny midge flies commonly called "no see um's." It cannot be transmitted to humans.

In Kentucky, reports of dead deer are being called in to fish and wildlife officials across the state. The counties hardest hit so far have been Magoffin, Floyd and Knott counties in southeast Kentucky.

If you see a deer that you think may have died of blue tongue disease, Tennessee wildlife official would like you to report it.

"if you found more than one in a general area it might be a cause for alarm there and it's something we'd probably want to know about. If a hunter finds one or if someone is walking through the woods and finds a deer carcass or more than one in an unusual area, that's probably something we'd want to know about," said TWRA's Matt Cameron.

If it was it was a really dry summer, this virus could affect hunting season, but TWRA says hunters just need to be aware it's out there.

© 2017 WBIR.COM