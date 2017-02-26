Winemakers toast to growth as Monroe Co. vineyard breaks record

A vineyard in Monroe County has made Tennessee wine history.

Judges at the Wines of the South Regional Wine Competition, an annual competition among 14 southern states, recently awarded the vineyard with more medals than any other wine in the competition's history.

Cary Cox owns the Tsali Notch wine farm in Monroe County, the largest Muscadine vineyard in Tennessee. He said the “Hiwassee”, their dry white wine, won several wine medals this season, including Best of White, Best Muscadine and Best of Tennessee Fruit from the 2016 Wines of the South competition.

"It literally exemplifies what we've been trying to tell folks about," said Appalachian Region Wine Producers Association President James Riddle.



Riddle said the Hiwassee is now the most awarded wine in the state of Tennessee in part thanks to region's unique landscape.



"You have the nine lakes, and you have what we call a rain-shadow effect from the Great Smoky Mountains to the plateau,” he said. “And it just offers a natural character to the grapes that winemakers bring to their wines that's unique to anywhere in the world."

RELATED: A trip into Tennessee wine country



Despite the distinct characteristics of Tennessee grapes, Riddle said East Tennessee still does not come to mind when many people think of wine country. That's what he's working to change.

In the fall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the ARWPA with a $250,000 grant to promote the local wine industry and bring tourism to rural markets.



Riddle said that money will partially go toward adding two wine trails, including the very first wine and cider trail in the state.



"We hope to pull people coming out of Atlanta, get them off the main road, into the foothills, into Townsend, and to enjoy those wineries," he said.

On May 20, at least 20 wineries from East Tennessee will gather at the Nine Lakes Wine Festival at Melton Lake Park in Oakridge to pour more than 100 award-winning wines.



(© 2017 WBIR)