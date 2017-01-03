Winter Apple, Quinoa, and Romaine Salad

Ingredients:
1 cup Cooked Red Quinoa (see bellow for recipe)
6 cups Romaine Lettuce 1-2 Heads, Washed and Cut in to ½ in Strips
½ LG Crisp Honey Crisp Apple, Cut in to Thin Slices
½ cup Toasted Pecans, Lightly Crushed
Vinaigrette
2 TBL Grape Seed oil
2 TSP Dijon Mustard
1 TBL Apple Cider Vinegar
¼ tsp Salt
Pinch Cayenne Pepper
Directions:
1 To make the vinaigrette in a large bowl place the vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a bowl and with a small wisk mix well. Add in the oil and mix to incorporate. Reserve
2 In a medium bowl with cooked quinoa in it add 1 tsp of the reserved dressing and mix well. Divide in to 4 pint size glass jars
3 In the bowl with the reserved dressing add the cut romaine and gently toss to coat. Divide in to 4 pint size glass jars
4 Top each jar with the apples and pecans divided evenly across the 4 salads. Serve sight away for the freshest salad
Ingredients:
1 cup raw uncooked red quinoa
2 cups water
1/2 tsp salt
1 TBL Grape Seed Oil
Directions:
1 Add all ingredients to a small pot and bring to a rolling boil.
2 Lower heat to medium and cook, covered, for 15 minutes.
3 Remove the pot from heat and let stand for 10 minutes, covered. Don't peek!
4 With a fork gently Fluff and place on plate in a single layer to chill in the refrigerator.
5 Once cool about 15 min cover and reserve for use.
Presented by: Knox Provisions
