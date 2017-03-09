Colder air and snow expected this weekend

A winter storm from the Pacific Northwest will move into East Tennessee by late Saturday. (Photo: Carr, Annie)

We've been enjoying spring-like weather for the last few weeks but winter isn't over yet. In fact, a shift in the weather pattern means that East Tennessee will feel like winter again.

Storms that moved into the Pacific Northwest Thursday morning will move into East Tennessee late Saturday.

We are still a few days away, and the weather models are constantly changing, so check back regularly for updates and changing conditions.

Here's the timeline for the changing weekend weather we may see:

Thursday night, 2:00-4:00 a.m. - Showers and thunderstorms move into East Tennessee

Showers and thunderstorms move into East Tennessee Friday into early Saturday - Clearing skies and turning much colder

Clearing skies and turning much colder Saturday afternoon - A rain and snow mix will develop, becoming more snow as temperatures dip below freezing.

- A rain and snow mix will develop, becoming more snow as temperatures dip below freezing. Late Saturday night into Sunday morning - Wintry weather will develop. Snow accumulations are likely across East Tennessee, and driving conditions could become dangerous.

- Wintry weather will develop. Snow accumulations are likely across East Tennessee, and driving conditions could become dangerous. Early next week - cold temperatures stick around, more light snow possible.

Snow accumulation will vary throughout East Tennessee. Knoxville and the Valley are likely to see the least snow - anywhere from 1.5" to 3.5". The mountains and areas in Upper East Tennessee should see anywhere from 3.5" to 6.5".

It's not totally unusual to see winter weather in March. In fact, we average almost one inch of snow this month. The infamous Blizzard of '93 also happened in March, 24 years ago.

GALLERY: Blizzard of '93

